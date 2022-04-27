Raymond James Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Shares of UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

