Raymond James Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Market Perform

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

SKYW opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SkyWest by 387.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $237,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,094,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

