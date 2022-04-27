Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 244,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,321. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.