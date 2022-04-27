Raymond James Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $131.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of PII stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

