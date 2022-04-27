Raymond James Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.