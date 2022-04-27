Raymond James Weighs in on Interfor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$34.78 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$23.30 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.73.

About Interfor (Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.