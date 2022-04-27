Rayonier (RYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.