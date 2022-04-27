RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

