Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Reading International stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

