Reading International (RDI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Reading International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/3/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 15,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

