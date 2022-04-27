Reading International (RDI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Reading International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 4/3/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Reading International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RDI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 15,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.15.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
