Real Matters (REA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Real Matters to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$135.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.08 million.

