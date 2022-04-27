RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

