RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

