Realty Income Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

