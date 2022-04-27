Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

O stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

