Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAMGOLD (IMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (TSE: IMG):

4/22/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/18/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.82. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

