Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH):

  • 4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
  • 4/21/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/13/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/6/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/18/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/10/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/26/2022 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

