Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

4/20/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($121.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($140.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($146.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($133.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($133.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 180 ($2.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £105.12 ($133.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,735.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,028.79. The company has a market cap of £162.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,723.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7,392 ($94.21) and a 52 week high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

