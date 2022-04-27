Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):
- 4/20/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($121.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($140.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($146.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($133.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($133.83) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($146.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($133.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 180 ($2.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £105.12 ($133.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,735.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,028.79. The company has a market cap of £162.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,723.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7,392 ($94.21) and a 52 week high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.
