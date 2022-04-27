Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):
- 4/20/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.25 to C$45.25.
- 4/6/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$2,060.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.32. 456,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,302. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1 year low of C$25.50 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Featured Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.