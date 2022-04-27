Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):

4/20/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.25 to C$45.25.

4/6/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$2,060.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.32. 456,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,302. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1 year low of C$25.50 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Get Endeavour Mining plc alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.