Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/7/2022 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of BSM opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

