Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.