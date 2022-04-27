Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

