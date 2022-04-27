Red Violet (RDVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Get Red Violet alerts:

RDVT stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of 881.96 and a beta of 0.99. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Violet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Red Violet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red Violet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.