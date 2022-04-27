Red Violet (RDVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.49%.
RDVT stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of 881.96 and a beta of 0.99. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95.
Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
