Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

