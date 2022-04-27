Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

RRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

