Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,007,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,695,908. Regen BioPharma has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

