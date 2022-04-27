Regional Management (RM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

