Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,937,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,255. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

