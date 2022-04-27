Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

RF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

