Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.