Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 198,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,543. Renasant has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
