Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 198,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,543. Renasant has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

