Renasant Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,543. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renasant by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

