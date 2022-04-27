Renasant Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Renasant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,543. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renasant by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
