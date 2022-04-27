Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

RNST traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

