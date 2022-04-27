ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

