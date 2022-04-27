Rent-A-Center (RCII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
