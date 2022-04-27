Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 550 ($7.01) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

RTOKY stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71.

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.