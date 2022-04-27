Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Repligen stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,881,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

