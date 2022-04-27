Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.31 million.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

