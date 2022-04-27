Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.07-3.15 EPS.

Repligen stock traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,438. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

