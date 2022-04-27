Repro Med Systems (KRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Repro Med Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.