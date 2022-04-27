Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 26th (ACC, BBY, CLMT, CMRE, DHT, DVDCF, EVC, EVGN, FFIC, FFIN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 26th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

