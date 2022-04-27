Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 27th (ACC, APAM, ASBFY, AZUL, BK, BKH, BKRIY, CBRE, COF, CRI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 27th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Azul is benefiting from steady recovery in air-travel demand, especially on the domestic front. The carrier’s March 2022 traffic (consolidated) increased 68.6% year over year. Domestic traffic rose 52.6% from the year ago reading. Also, strong e-commerce demand is boosting Azul’s cargo business unit. The company generated net revenues of R$1.1 billion in 2021, which is double the level achieved in 2019. However, despite the improvement, air traffic is below 2019 levels. Fourth-quarter 2021 traffic was down 3.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading. Weakness in international travel demand (down 68.5% in fourth-quarter 2021 from the fourth-quarter 2019 reading) is concerning. Rising fuel costs add to the carrier's woes as it has the potential to hurt its bottom line. Moreover, the company's increasing debt level is worrisome. “

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $51.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past year. The recent estimate revision trend for 2022 earnings indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving north. The company continues to benefits from diversifying across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies as well as expanding its resilient business in recent years. A healthy balance sheet and supportive macro environment supports CBRE Group. Further, the company is well-poised to ride its growth curve with its wide real estate products and services offerings, healthy outsourcing business, strategic buyouts, technology investments and solid balance-sheet strength. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and an adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are major concerns. Also, there is stiff competition from other industry players.”

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $143.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $164.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has SEK 80 target price on the stock.

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were hurt by a decline in revenues. Despite the expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. A decline in mortgage origination volumes might adversely impact the segment’s performance and, hence, is concerning. Nevertheless, the rise in loan demand, a solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s top-line growth. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, elevated expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent.”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $257.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company displayed strong segmental performance in the quarter under review. It witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the first quarter. The company’s revenue growth in the quarter under review reflected procedure increase and rise in system placements. Per management, the COVID-19 resurgence impacted the company’s procedure volume in the first quarter. Despite this challenging environment, Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Shares of Intuitive Surgical outperformed the sector over the past year. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.”

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Klabin is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil. Market leader in packaging paper and board, corrugated boxes and industrial sacks, it also produces and sells timber in logs. Today it has 17 industrial plants in Brazil, spread around eight states – and one in Argentina. It is organized in four business units – Forestry, Paper, Corrugated Packaging and Industrial Sacks. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Keppel REIT is engaged in owning and investing in portfolio of commercial real estate as well as related assets. It operates primarily in Singapore and Australia. Keppel REIT is based in Singapore. “

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was downgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

