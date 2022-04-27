Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.06 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 121.90%.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.