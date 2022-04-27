Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB increased their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.53.

ENB stock opened at C$56.08 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.