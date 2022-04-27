Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

