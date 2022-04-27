Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 27th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, ACM, ACOR, ACRX, AE, AEMD)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 27th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM). They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG).

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.