Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 27th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ABEO, ACM, ACOR, ACRX, AE, AEMD)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 27th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM). They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG).

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

