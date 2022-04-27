Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EnerSys’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

