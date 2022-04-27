Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

