Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avantor (AVTR)

4/25/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00.

4/18/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

4/18/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

4/11/2022 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

4/4/2022 – Avantor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

