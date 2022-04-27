Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV):

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

4/12/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

3/25/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

3/3/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.42. 2,016,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.34.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

